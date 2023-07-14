A new ferry service will shuttle beachgoers to Anna Maria Island

Bradenton’s new Gulf Island Ferry Service is underway with the addition of two ferries.

The 50-foot catamarans, named Miss Anna Maria and the Downtown Duchess, are a part of a greater effort to connect Manatee County and reduce tourism traffic.

The ferries are expected to transport the public between Bradenton and some of the area’s scenic beaches on Anna Maria Island.

Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau / Courtesy The ferries have a capacity of 49 people,

“We look forward to continuing to provide easy, accessible travel opportunities throughout Manatee County,” Elliott Falcione, executive director of The Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a press release.

The ferry service will begin operating in late summer. Price is $8 for a one-way trip and $10 for an all-day pass, with special prices for children and and senior citizens.

From Friday to Sunday between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., the ferry will make hourly stops between the downtown Bradenton Riverwalk and Anna Maria Island.

More information, as well as a map, are available at the ferry website.

