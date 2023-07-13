A plan for a ferry service between MacDill Air Force Base and South Hillsborough might be dead soon

A proposal to reduce traffic congestion in Hillsborough County by creating a passenger ferry between MacDill Air Force Base and South Hillsborough might be getting shut down soon.

Hillsborough County commissioners were critical of the project after hearing an update Wednesday.

The project was initially proposed a decade ago, with the county paying between $35 million and $40 million for the ferry service. Now, estimated costs are around $75 million due to expansion of the project and rising costs.

The new price tag raised the ire of many commissioners, like Gwen Myers. She says county voters killing last year's proposed 1% transportation sales tax really tightened the budget for projects like the ferry.

"When the 1% sales tax was voted down by the taxpayers, this project went down with it because that was included — this particular project was included. The county doesn't have the funding," Myers said.

How to fund the ferry

In its current structure, Hillsborough County would pay the upfront costs of the construction for the ferries, with HMS Ferries covering the operating and maintenance costs over the first 20 years of the service.

Commissioner Joshua Wostal questioned the high risk he feels the county is taking, while HMS Ferries is reaping the benefits.

“I just have too many concerns going forward,” Wostal said.

He followed that by successfully making to bring the topic up again in August with the potential of killing it.

Commissioner Pat Kemp wants to see the project completed. She says other options for transportation improvements, like a new bridge or road expansions, would be even pricier than the ferry project.

"One mile of the widening of Van Dyke [Road], we're talking about $80 to $100 million,” Kemp said. “One mile of the widening of Lithia Pine Crest [Road], we're talking about $80 to $100 million. Those are the realities now."

Kemp and Commissioner Harry Cohen were the two ‘no votes” in a 5-2 vote.

“Do I like a ferry boat? I think I do,” Commissioner Michael Owen said. “I think it's a nice luxury. And I think I think the people of South County would benefit from it. But is this price tag and us assuming this responsibility with such low risk the right thing for this board or the right decision for this board? And I think the answer to that is no.”

The county has already spent nearly $4 million studying the potential project’s feasibility.

A way to ease congestion

The most updated proposal would carry nearly 3,700 passengers daily starting in 2026, as opposed to roughly 2,000 passengers in the initial plan.

Commissioner Harry Cohen said during the meeting that if nothing gets done to improve roadway transportation and safety, congestion in the region will continue getting worse.

“We have a very, very underfunded bus system … We certainly don't have a prospect right now in any reasonable timeline of any type of a train,” Cohen said. “But the ferries offer an opportunity because the right of way. Costs are just simply not there in the way that they are for the other projects. And so for that reason, I don't think we should pull the plug on this in the middle, I think we should at least see it through to its logical conclusion.”

Part of the cost increases include adding bus shelters, additional bus lanes, upsizing the ferry terminals, more capacity for the ferries and adding manatee protections.

If the plans are allowed to continue, more design studies and environmental studies for the ferry system should be complete by 2024.

