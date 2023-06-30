Parking in Tampa just got easier

Starting Saturday, July 1, the City of Tampa’s Parking Division will be implementing two new city-wide initiatives to make the City of Tampa more accessible for residents and visitors.

Anyone with a disabled parking permit or license plate can now park for free up to four hours in a metered street parking space.

It is no longer a requirement to interact with a pay station or initiate a parking session through any of the mobile apps to receive the free parking.

“By providing hours of free ADA parking spaces throughout Tampa, we are sending a clear message that every individual, regardless of their abilities, deserves equal opportunities to participate in and experience all that our community has to offer,” Mayor Jane Castor.

The city has also partnered with four payment apps to make it easier for both residents and tourists to pay with their phones.

“With more than 16,000 parking spaces across the city, we wanted to ensure that our residents and visitors are equipped with the most convenient and innovative methods to make parking payment transactions effortless,” said Parking Division Manager Fed Revolte.

“The multi-app option offers a convenient parking opportunity for visitors traveling from around the country to utilize a mobile application they are familiar with,” added Austin Britt, Parking Planning Coordinator.

Passport, PayByPhone, ParkMobile, and Flowbird are free to download from the App Store or Google Play Store.