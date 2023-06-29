Here's what you can do to prepare for the Independence Day travel traffic
The 4th of July is bringing a lot of travelers to Tampa International Airport this week. Here are some tips and tricks to prepare for a hassle-free travel experience.
The summer vacation season is not slowing down, as more people than ever are predicted to travel for the Fourth of July.
Over four million Americans will be boarding flights over the Independence Day weekend, making airports across the country face delays and cancellations. The recent weather patterns also increase the likelihood of these obstacles.
Tampa International Airport is no exception to this phenomenon.
“We are expecting a record-breaking summer,” said Beau Miller, communications manager at Tampa International Airport. “As you go through our terminals, as you go through our parking lots, as you go through many of the other parts of the airport, you’ll notice a lot more people all throughout.”
The airport had not been this busy since pre-COVID times, but passenger traffic is already up by 5% compared to then - and it is not expected to decline.
Peak days can reach about 90,000 people, which is 20,000 more than the current average number of people traveling there.
To deal with the unparalleled number of people this summer, Miller outlined some tips and tricks to ensure that your time at the airport goes smoothly.
Be early.
- Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours earlier than their flight.
Book early.
- Booking flights that are earlier in the day reduces the chances of inclement weather canceling your flight.
Reserve parking spots.
Spots in parking garages will be limited, but they can be booked online beforehand.
- Booking online is also less expensive than in person.
Blue Express Curbside.
- The new areas of the airports have less traffic, making it quicker to get in and out of the airports.
Be mindful of storm season.
- While there is no specific danger of storms outlined for the Fourth of July weekend, summer storms are experienced frequently throughout the season.
- Contact your airline ahead of time for the most up to date information on weather or the likelihood your flights will be delays.
Make use of Uber Eats.
- Lines for food can be very long at the airport this time of year. Order UberEats on the shuttle ride to the airport to be able to have your food ready by the time you get there and skip the line.