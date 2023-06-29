Here's what you can do to prepare for the Independence Day travel traffic

The summer vacation season is not slowing down, as more people than ever are predicted to travel for the Fourth of July.

Over four million Americans will be boarding flights over the Independence Day weekend, making airports across the country face delays and cancellations. The recent weather patterns also increase the likelihood of these obstacles.

Tampa International Airport is no exception to this phenomenon.

“We are expecting a record-breaking summer,” said Beau Miller, communications manager at Tampa International Airport. “As you go through our terminals, as you go through our parking lots, as you go through many of the other parts of the airport, you’ll notice a lot more people all throughout.”

The airport had not been this busy since pre-COVID times, but passenger traffic is already up by 5% compared to then - and it is not expected to decline.

Peak days can reach about 90,000 people, which is 20,000 more than the current average number of people traveling there.

To deal with the unparalleled number of people this summer, Miller outlined some tips and tricks to ensure that your time at the airport goes smoothly.