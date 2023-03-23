© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Transportation

Tampa International Airport sets a daily passenger record as spring break travel heats up

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
People inside a crowded airport
Tampa International Airport
/
Courtesy
Tampa International Airport set a daily record with 90,000 passengers passing through on March 19, 2023.

The 90,000 passengers who passed through the airport on March 19 was the most in one day.

Tampa International Airport saw its largest number of daily passengers on Sunday with visitors flocking to the area for spring break.

In fact, the top three days for passenger traffic overall have taken place in the last two weeks.

According to a release, the Transportation Safety Administration reported more than 90,000 passengers passed through the airport on Sunday.

That's around 1,000 more than the 89,000 passengers on March 11.

In addition, the 88,000 passengers on Saturday appear to have made last weekend the busiest in airport history.

“We were expecting this year’s spring break period to be record-breaking at TPA, and we haven’t been disappointed,” Airport Vice President of Operations Adam Bouchard said in the release.

Those numbers could continue to climb through the end of spring break April 10, airport officials said, as the number of people who travel returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Before this year, the previous single day record was around around 86,000 passengers on March 20, 2022.

