Manatee crews work overnight to clear a train derailment

A propane tanker that derailed in Manatee County earlier this week has been safely uprighted and will be removed Friday morning.

According to Manatee County emergency officials, crews worked overnight to reduce any potential risk for anyone who works or attends school near the site.

The derailment involved the propane tanker and five rail cars in an industrial park just north of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

A second propane tanker fell off track but did not tip over, and no leaks or injuries were reported.

Overnight, 15th Street East between Tallevast Road and Whitfield Avenue were closed, and are expected to reopen Friday morning, officials said. Motorists should seek alternate routes while the tracks are cleared.