Transportation

A federal grant will help Tampa makes its roads safer for pedestrians and bikers

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Craig Kopp
Published February 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
JaneCastor_CityofTampaFB.JPG
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announces the Safe Streets and Roads grant.

Tampa will have $25 million to make roads safer for pedestrians and bikers.

Tampa is receiving a $20 million federal grant which, combined with $5 million in local funds, will go toward making roads safer for for pedestrians and bikers.

In 2021, 81 people died on the streets of Tampa. That's double the yearly average.

In announcing the the Safe Streets and Roads grant Tuesday, Mayor Jane Castor said those aren't just statistics.

"Those are someone's parents, someone's children," Castor said. "I can't tell you how many times I've had to knock on a door in my 31 years as a police officer to tell someone their loved on was not coming home."

Neighborhoods targeted for Safe Streets and Roads improvements include East Tampa, West Tampa and the University of South Florida community.

Castor said 74% of the grant will go to the city's most challenged neighborhoods.

"Put in those 4 way stops, put in those flashers, segregated bike lanes for our pedestrians and bicyclists, crosswalks, sidewalks near our community schools," Castor said.

Projects already on the books include the Main Street project that will will add a new pedestrian crosswalk at Habana Avenue, and intersection safety improvements between MacDill and Armenia avenues.

Also in the works are a protected bike lane and pedestrian safety improvements at intersections between Columbus Drive and 26th Avenue along Avenida Republica de Cuba in Ybor City.

A map shows the the areas that will be addressed through the grant funds.
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
A map shows the the areas that will be addressed through the grant funds.

