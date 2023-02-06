Southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge will close as part of the Gateway Expressway project

Southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed overnight Monday.

According to Florida Department of Transportation, southbound lanes from Tampa heading into St. Petersburg are expected to be closed from Monday at 11 p.m. till Tuesday at 5 a.m.

It's part of ongoing construction for a new bridge that's scheduled to completed in 2025.

No vehicles will be allowed on southbound I-275 from west of State Road 60 to the Ulmerton Road (State Road 688)/Martin Luther King, Jr. Street interchange.

Signs will be used to guide motorists through the detours.

Crews will install traffic signs across the southbound lanes on I-275 on the Pinellas side of the bridge, as part of the $595 million Gateway Expressway project.

Northbound lanes on I-275 will remain open.

Drivers can use the Courtney Campbell Causeway and Gandy Bridge as alternate routes.