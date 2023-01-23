HART is considering several changes to bus routes and on-demand service to save money

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transportation Authority - or HART - is proposing a number of changes to bus routes across the county, including the potential expansion of the authority's door-to-door service.

In its latest version, the plan would alter the routes of nearly 20 bus lines, including increasing or decreasing stops and changing or combining routes.

The authority also may expand HART Flex, a door-to-door bus service for certain areas.

HARTFlex's only has one line now, in the South County. The change would open lines along Fletcher Ave, in the Port Tampa area, and an Uptown Circulator going through part of the University of South Florida.

HART's Chief Delivery Officer Omar Alvarado says his team would notify the community if the changes are finalized.

"We'll have people out there with fliers. We'll have people out there with tablets and talking to customers,” Alvarado said. “They can set up a month of [HARTFlex] trips all at once if they want, so we'll make it as easy as possible."

Alvarado says expanding the HARTFlex program, rather than having fixed bus lines in those areas, would help save the authority money.

“You're looking at saving $154,000, providing better service, increasing our coverage, and making it easier for passengers to get the service they need in the zones that are in low ridership areas,” he said.

The route changes and HARTFlex expansions could save the authority $450,000 this year and over $1 million every year after that. Officials say that is important because the authority is staring down a fiscal cliff with spending outpacing revenues as soon as next year.

If approved by the full HART Board, the changes would be in place by May.

The following is a list of the proposed line and schedule changes:

