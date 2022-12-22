AAA Auto Club will activate its Tow To Go program for the holidays

The AAA Auto Club will try to keep drunk drivers off the road during the holidays. Its Tow To Go program provides transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Triple-A will offer the free program from 6 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. January 2nd, and it should be treated as a last resort.

Tow To Go service areas can be found in Florida and Georgia. The number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

Here’s more information from AAA:

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for nearly 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

How does it work? When someone calls Two to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel (state-specific newsroom link) on the roads in history. Crash data from NHTSA proves that combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. From Christmas to New Year’s in 2020, there were 209 drunk-driving related fatalities nationwide. (NHTSA).

“’Tis the season for gathering with friends and family and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll transport you and your vehicle to a safe location.”

Tow To Go Guidelines:



Provided from 6pm Friday, December 23rd – 6am Monday, January 2nd

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.



Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.