© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation

AAA Auto Club will activate its Tow To Go program for the holidays

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published December 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
AAA's Tow To Go number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.
Biryukov Pavel/pavel_shishkin
/
stock.adobe.com
AAA's Tow To Go number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

The free program, intended to keep impaired drivers off the road, begins Dec. 23.

The AAA Auto Club will try to keep drunk drivers off the road during the holidays. Its Tow To Go program provides transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Triple-A will offer the free program from 6 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. January 2nd, and it should be treated as a last resort.

Tow To Go service areas can be found in Florida and Georgia. The number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

Here’s more information from AAA:

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for nearly 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

How does it work? When someone calls Two to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel (state-specific newsroom link) on the roads in history. Crash data from NHTSA proves that combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. From Christmas to New Year’s in 2020, there were 209 drunk-driving related fatalities nationwide. (NHTSA).

“’Tis the season for gathering with friends and family and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll transport you and your vehicle to a safe location.”

Tow To Go Guidelines:

  • Provided from 6pm Friday, December 23rd – 6am Monday, January 2nd
  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
Transportation AAAdrunk drivingTow To Go
Gina Jordan
Gina Jordan is the host of Morning Edition for WFSU News. Gina is a Tallahassee native and graduate of Florida State University. She spent 15 years working in news/talk and country radio in Orlando before becoming a reporter and All Things Considered host for WFSU in 2008. She left after a few years to spend more time with her son, working part-time as the capital reporter/producer for WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a drama teacher at Young Actors Theatre. She also blogged and reported for StateImpact Florida, an NPR education project, and produced podcasts and articles for AVISIAN Publishing. Gina has won awards for features, breaking news coverage, and newscasts from contests including the Associated Press, Green Eyeshade, and Murrow Awards. Gina is on the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors. Gina is thrilled to be back at WFSU! In her free time, she likes to read, travel, and watch her son play football. Follow Gina Jordan on Twitter: @hearyourthought
See stories by Gina Jordan
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now