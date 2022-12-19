Florida gas prices fall for five consecutive weeks

Florida gas prices dropped 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined five consecutive weeks, falling a total of 54 cents per gallon since mid-November.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.04 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since September 2021.

These low gas prices are an early gift for drivers, especially the 5.8 million Floridians who are forecast to take a year-end holiday road trip. Sunday's state average is almost 20 cents per gallon less than what travelers paid at the pump last Christmas.

"The plunge at the pump is the result of falling oil prices, which have plummeted primarily due to market concerns about a global economic recession," said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

"Lower oil prices lowers the cost of producing gasoline. These low gas prices should hang around through the end of the year, unless oil prices unexpectedly rebound."

The most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Gainesville ($3.18), and Miami ($3.17). The least expensive markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.78), Pensacola ($2.82), and Panama City ($2.85).

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com. State and metro averages can be found here,