Free AAA 'Tow to Go' program for impaired drivers starts activated for Thanksgiving holiday

AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program for the Thanksgiving Holiday for impaired drivers and their vehicle in Florida and select states.

Tow to Go is active starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

When someone calls Two to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within ten miles. Passengers in that car must find another ride.

The service is free for anyone, but AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort. To use the service, call (855) 2-Two-2-Go or (855) 286-9246.

AAA has offered the program during major holidays for almost 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the roads in history.