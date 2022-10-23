© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tolls will resume on all major Florida highways, including the Sunshine Skyway, after Hurricane Ian

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
skyway_bridge__fdot_.jpg
Florida Department of Transportation
/
as hurricane recovery continues in these areas

Tolls on the Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway, and Alligator Alley remained suspended during cleanup for Hurricane Ian.

Tolls on the Sunshine Skyway and two other major roadways will resume starting Monday at 11:59 p.m.

In a Sunday news release, the Florida Department of Transportation said it will resume normal operations at all tolling facilities after they were suspended prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall last month to prepare for evacuations and emergency response.

In addition to the Skyway, tolls will be re-instated on the Pinellas Bayway and Alligator Alley.

Tolls on other major highways across the state, including the Suncoast Parkway and Polk Parkway in the greater Tampa Bay region, resumed two weeks ago.

FDOT kept tolls suspended on the Skyway, Pinellas Bayway and Alligator Alley as hurricane recovery continued in these areas.

Tags
Transportation 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane IanSunshine SkywayAlligator AlleyFDOT
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now