Tolls will resume on all major Florida highways, including the Sunshine Skyway, after Hurricane Ian
Tolls on the Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway, and Alligator Alley remained suspended during cleanup for Hurricane Ian.
Tolls on the Sunshine Skyway and two other major roadways will resume starting Monday at 11:59 p.m.
In a Sunday news release, the Florida Department of Transportation said it will resume normal operations at all tolling facilities after they were suspended prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall last month to prepare for evacuations and emergency response.
In addition to the Skyway, tolls will be re-instated on the Pinellas Bayway and Alligator Alley.
Tolls on other major highways across the state, including the Suncoast Parkway and Polk Parkway in the greater Tampa Bay region, resumed two weeks ago.
FDOT kept tolls suspended on the Skyway, Pinellas Bayway and Alligator Alley as hurricane recovery continued in these areas.