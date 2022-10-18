The Cross-Bay Ferry will once again shuttle passengers between Tampa and St. Petersburg

For the sixth year, the Cross-Bay Ferry will transport passengers between downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg starting Oct. 19.

The ferry returns after transporting a record-high 62,130 passengers from October 2021 and May 2022, according to a news release.

“The Cross-Bay Ferry is returning this month and is well-positioned for another successful season as we continue to build upon the system’s early success,” Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries, said in the release. “The Cross-Bay Ferry offers a uniquely accessible and affordable transportation option between downtown Tampa and downtown St. Pete, providing local residents and visitors with a commuting option that includes incredible views of the bay and surrounding skylines.”

An extended season begins on Oct. 19 at 4:45 p.m. and runs through May 2023, with departures from the Tampa Convention Center and North Straub Park, near the Vinoy Marina, in St. Petersburg.

The ferry will run Wednesday through Sunday.

Departures on Wednesday and Thursday are 4:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from St. Petersburg and 6:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. from Tampa.

The service is extended from Friday-Sunday, with final departures on Friday and Saturday at 9:45 p.m. from St. Petersburg and 11 p.m. from Tampa. Click here for a full schedule.

Admission is $12 one-way for adults, and $8 one-way and $16 round-trip for seniors 65-older, youths age 5-18, members of the military, and college students. Children 4-under ride for free.

Tickets for wheelchair passengers are $5 one-way and $10 round-trip.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the dockside ticket booths in Tampa and St. Petersburg.