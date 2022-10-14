Tolls will resume on most Florida highways this weekend
The tolls were suspended on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall.
Motorists on most Florida highways will once again pay tolls.
Toll authorities, including the Florida Department of Transportation, announced in a news release that the tolls will resume Saturday starting at 6 a.m.
The tolls were suspended prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall more than two weeks ago to prepare for evacuations and emergency response.
Highways across the greater Tampa Bay region:
- Suncoast Parkway
- Veterans Expressway
- Selmon Expressway
- I-4 Connector
- I-4 Express
- Polk Parkway
The tolls will remain suspended on these highways to "provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida," according to the release:
- Sunshine Skyway
- Pinellas Bayway
- Alligator Alley
Tolls will be also reinstated on these highways:
- Beachline Expressway
- Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
- Seminole Expressway
- Southern Connector Extension
- Wekiva Parkway
- Western Beltway
- Apopka Expressway
- Central Florida Greeneway
- Goldenrod Extension
- Osceola Parkway
- Poinciana Parkway
- SR453
Roads across Southwest and Central Florida — including Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto counties — remain closed after they were damaged during the hurricane.