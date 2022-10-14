© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tolls will resume on most Florida highways this weekend

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 14, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT
tolldiscount_google_090822.JPG
Google Maps
/
Motorists on most Florida highways will once again pay tolls, including the Veterans Expressway.

The tolls were suspended on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall.

Motorists on most Florida highways will once again pay tolls.

Toll authorities, including the Florida Department of Transportation, announced in a news release that the tolls will resume Saturday starting at 6 a.m.

The tolls were suspended prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall more than two weeks ago to prepare for evacuations and emergency response.

Highways across the greater Tampa Bay region:

  • Suncoast Parkway
  • Veterans Expressway
  • Selmon Expressway
  • I-4 Connector
  • I-4 Express
  • Polk Parkway

The tolls will remain suspended on these highways to "provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida," according to the release:

  • Sunshine Skyway
  • Pinellas Bayway
  • Alligator Alley

Tolls will be also reinstated on these highways:

  • Beachline Expressway
  • Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
  • Seminole Expressway
  • Southern Connector Extension
  • Wekiva Parkway
  • Western Beltway
  • Apopka Expressway
  • Central Florida Greeneway
  • Goldenrod Extension
  • Osceola Parkway
  • Poinciana Parkway
  • SR453
  • Western Beltway

Roads across Southwest and Central Florida — including Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto counties — remain closed after they were damaged during the hurricane.

Tags
Transportation Hurricane Ian2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonFDOTSunshine SkywayI-4suncoast parkwayselmon expresswayAlligator Alley
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now