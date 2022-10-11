© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Transportation

A circuit court judge shoots down Hillsborough's All For Transportation referendum

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Sky Lebron
Published October 11, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT
A crowded intersection at Big Bend Road and US 301 in Hillsborough County.
All For Transportation
/
Courtesy
The intersection of Big Bend Road and US 301 is shown in Hillsborough County.

The judge ruled the language in the ballot question was misleading. The county can still appeal.

As of now, Hillsborough County voters will not get to decide this November whether to implement a new sales tax that would go toward improving transportation infrastructure.

Judge Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court ruled Monday in favor of the plaintiff in a lawsuit that said the language in the ballot question was misleading.

If passed, the 1% sales tax would have lasted for 30 years, and provided the county and its municipalities with millions in funding to repave roadways, improve public transit, and dig into a backlog of other transportation projects.

A nearly identical tax was passed by county voters in 2018, but it was later struck down after County Commissioner Stacy White sued, claiming it violated the state constitution.

An official release of the ruling is expected later this week. The county can still appeal it.

The ruling is the latest stumbling block in an attempt to put a transportation tax referendum before voters.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

Sky Lebron
As a host and reporter for WUSF, my goal is to unearth and highlight issues that wouldn’t be covered otherwise. If I truly connect with my audience as I relay to them the day’s most important stories and make them think about an issue past the point that I’ve said it in a newscast, that’s a success in my eyes.
