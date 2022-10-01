© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Transportation
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Parts of I-75 are shut down due to rising Myakka River

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published October 1, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT
Screen capture of vehicles backed up for miles. Bright red brake lights cover the screen.
Florida Dept. of Transportation
/
I-75 was backed up for miles in both directions Friday, Sept. 30, after the rising Myakka River forced the closure of the road between mile marker 179 and mile marker 191 in southwest Florida. The northbound lanes are seen here.

Due to the rising Myakka River, I-75 is shut down in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

Drivers in Sarasota County are facing major headaches as a long stretch of I-75 is closed due to the rising Myakka River.

The road is no longer safe for drivers, so it was shut down in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

Drivers planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours suggested by the Florida Department of Transportation:

Motorists traveling southbound on I-75:

  • A detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 60 to U.S. 98.
  • If a motorist chooses to continue southbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd.).
  • At exit 191, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return northbound.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-75:

  • A detour will be established at exit 141 (Palm Beach Blvd) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 80 / U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.
  • If a motorist chooses to continue northbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd.).
  • At exit 179, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return southbound.

An FDOT release says major delays are expected in the area and the detours are expected to be in place until the water recedes.
They also advisers to proceed with caution as other flooding is being experienced in the area.

FDOT and Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the river and bridge. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google, and Apple Maps.

Floridians should visit www.FL511.com, or download the app, for up-to-date information on road closures and travel routes.

