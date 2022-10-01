Parts of I-75 are shut down due to rising Myakka River

Drivers in Sarasota County are facing major headaches as a long stretch of I-75 is closed due to the rising Myakka River.

The road is no longer safe for drivers, so it was shut down in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

Drivers planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours suggested by the Florida Department of Transportation:

Motorists traveling southbound on I-75:



A detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 60 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue southbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd.).

At exit 191, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return northbound.



Motorists traveling northbound on I-75:



A detour will be established at exit 141 (Palm Beach Blvd) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 80 / U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue northbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd.).

At exit 179, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return southbound.

An FDOT release says major delays are expected in the area and the detours are expected to be in place until the water recedes.

They also advisers to proceed with caution as other flooding is being experienced in the area.

FDOT and Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the river and bridge. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google, and Apple Maps.

Floridians should visit www.FL511.com, or download the app, for up-to-date information on road closures and travel routes.