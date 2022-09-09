Tampa International Airport is adding its first new terminal in 17 years

Tampa International Airport will add its fifth airside terminal, and first in 17 years.

As part of the airport's master plan, the Hillsborough Aviation Authority on Thursday approved the airport's budget for next fiscal year, which includes the new terminal at a cost of $787.4 million.

Construction was originally set to begin last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now expected to start in 2024 and take three years to complete.

"Airside D will help us continue our tradition of staying ahead of trends and our region’s growth," Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said in a news release. "Our new terminal’s bright, open spaces will feature the latest in technology and convenience for our passengers and will deliver the 5-star travel experience for which TPA is known."

According to the release, Airside D will be about 563,000 square feet and will consist of 16 gates that will serve both domestic and international flights.

It will be funded through a mix of federal and state grants, along with airport-issued bonds.

Airport officials estimate the new terminal will serve an additional 13 million passengers by 2037.