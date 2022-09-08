DeSantis announces a proposal that would expand Florida toll discounts

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he will present a proposal to the Florida Legislature that would expand a program to offer discounts to commuters who use SunPass and other toll transponders.

A six-month discount program that began Sept. 1 offers a 20% credit each month for motorists — whose accounts are in good standing — with at least 40 paid transactions a month, and 25% for those with 80 or more transactions.

Speaking during a news conference in Miami, DeSantis said he will request that the legislature expand that program during next year's session.

“Last month I announced a short-term SunPass Savings program for Florida commuters, but I promised that we would continue to look for more ways to save Floridians money on their daily commute,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This proposal will require legislative approval and is more far-reaching — it provides a 50% discount on all tolls throughout the state of Florida, saving the average commuter $550 per year.”

Motorists who use owned by the Florida Department of Transportation highways for their daily commutes spend an average of $50 a month on tolls, according to a news release. The program could save them about $60 over the next six months.

The program will apply to several roadways across the greater Tampa Bay region, including the Sunshine Skyway, Suncoast Parkway, Veterans Expressway, Polk Parkway, and Pinellas Bayway.

The plan currently does not apply to roads that are part of the Miami-Dade and Central Florida expressway authorities.

If passed, the proposal would apply to all roads across the state, according to the release.

It would take effect for one year, starting July 1, 2023. It would provide motorists with at least 40 paid transactions a 50% discount.

A map of included toll facilities in the proposal can be found here.