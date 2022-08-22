Florida gas prices drop another 11 cents

Florida gas prices fell 11 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined for 10 consecutive weeks, plunging a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June.

Sunday's state average price for gasoline was $3.54 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since March 1.

The most expensive areas for gas were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.75, Tallahassee at $3.68, and Naples at $3.66.

The least expensive markets were Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.4, The Villages at $3.43, and Orlando at $3.43.

"Gas prices are still falling, but not quite as fast as they did in recent weeks," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The state average was previously declining at a rate of 15-17 cents per week. Last week, however, the state average dropped 11 cents."

"This could be a sign that pump prices could soon begin to level out. Oil prices are currently trading at levels we saw in February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. During that time, the state average was in the $3.40s, which could be where pump prices eventually plateau."

Despite the recent downturn at the pump, drivers are still paying about 55 cents per gallon more than this time last year.

