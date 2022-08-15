Gas prices across Florida fall for ninth consecutive week

Gas prices across the state have fallen to their lowest levels since early March.

Florida gas prices dropped another 14 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined for nine consecutive weeks, falling a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.65 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average since March 3.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said the state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week.

"Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more,” Jenkins said.

The U.S. price of oil rose 3% last week. Friday's closing price of $92.09 per barrel is $3.08/b more than the week before.