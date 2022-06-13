Gas prices in parts of Florida rise to $5 a gallon

Gas has reached $5 per gallon in parts of Florida, with the state averaging $4.89 per gallon on Sunday.

The state average set another record high after increasing 13 cents per gallon during the past week.

The national average price for gasoline exceeded $5 a gallon over the weekend. The average price is also above $5 a gallon in 21 states and the District of Columbia.

Florida gas prices are now 65% more expensive than a year ago. On average it costs $72 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That's $28 more than what drivers paid this time last year.

The highest gar prices are currently in the West Palm Beach area at $5.01 per gallon. The least expensive markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, and Panama City, ranging from $4.68 to $4.73 per gallon.

"The unprecedented pain at the pump continues to worsen after oil prices reached new multi-month highs, last week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

"The reason remains the same - ongoing concerns that global fuel supplies can not keep pace with rising fuel demand. Oil production was already tight coming out of the pandemic. Now competition for fuels has increased, as most of the world seeks alternatives to Russian output. The uncertainty about when conditions when normalize has kept upward momentum on prices at the pump.

"The continued uncertainty surrounding global supply and demand has made it extremely difficult to pin down any realistic expectations on when drivers will see meaningful relief from sky high gas prices," Jenkins continued. "The Florida average price for gasoline is likely to exceed $5 a gallon this summer, if not before the end of June. From there, drivers should expect gas prices to continue fluctuating throughout the rest of the year."