© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation

Citrus County commissioners say they oppose plans to expand the Florida Turnpike

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published May 26, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT
Florida Turnpike road sign
Google Maps
/
State transportation officials are moving ahead with plans to extend the northern end of the Florida Turnpike beyond where it now ends at Interstate 75 in Wildwood.

Commissioners will ask the Florida Department of Transportation saying to remove three of the routes recommended for expanding the turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 in Wildwood.

Citrus County commissioners are opposing proposals to extend Florida's Turnpike through rural counties north of the Tampa Bay region.

Members voted unanimously on Tuesday to send a letter to state transportation officials considering an expansion.

They will ask the state to remove three of the routes recommended for expanding the turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 in Wildwood.

A series of speakers attending a workshop mostly opposed the planned toll road.

Mark Seveska lives in the Pine Ridge community in Citrus County, which falls in one of the proposed paths. He says the Department of Transportation study does not look at what he called "smart build" options.

"Smart build, that first seeks to expand existing infrastructure, avoids damage to our ecosystem, the nature in the Nature Coast and the foundation of our ecotourism and our rural lifestyle that many value here," Seveska said. "And it does not plow through developed communities and force the removal of families."

Earlier this month, the Inverness City Council voted to send a similar message.

Sally McDavid, a fourth-generation Floridian, said getting away from urban sprawl is why many people moved to Citrus County.

"What happens to rural Florida and our lifestyle is up to you and the local governments that are in the paths of this destruction," McDavid said during the workshop. "The environment, homes, farms, timberland, recreation areas, and our way of life are all at risk."

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is asking the Department of Transportation about about the proposed expansion's impacts to both state-owned land and water resources, such as springs and the underground aquifer.

The road study is set to be completed by 2024.

Tags

Transportation Florida TurnpikeCitrus CountyCitrus County CommissionFlorida Department of Transportation
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content