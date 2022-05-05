© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Transportation

FAA will hire more air traffic controllers to fix snarled Florida airline travel

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Plane in the air with palm trees in the foreground
An airliner lands at Tampa International Airport Friday, March 19, 2021. Flying to Florida has turned into a nightmare at times in recent months, and now federal officials say they are going to do something to fix things. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, May 4, 2022 that it will increase the number of air traffic controllers in Florida and take other steps to improve the flow of planes over the state.

It will improve the flow of planes over the state as more people are traveling.

Flying to Florida has turned into a nightmare at times in recent months, and now federal officials say they are going to do something to fix things.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it will increase the number of air traffic controllers in Florida and take other steps to improve the flow of planes over the state.

The promise comes after FAA officials held two days of meetings with representatives of about a dozen airlines.

Air travel to Florida picked up more quickly during the pandemic than many other places, and airlines have scheduled even more flights for this summer.

Transportation Tampa International AirportAir travelFederal Aviation Administration
