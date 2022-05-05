FAA will hire more air traffic controllers to fix snarled Florida airline travel

Flying to Florida has turned into a nightmare at times in recent months, and now federal officials say they are going to do something to fix things.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it will increase the number of air traffic controllers in Florida and take other steps to improve the flow of planes over the state.

The promise comes after FAA officials held two days of meetings with representatives of about a dozen airlines.

Air travel to Florida picked up more quickly during the pandemic than many other places, and airlines have scheduled even more flights for this summer.