The Diverging Diamond Interchange at I-75 and State Road 56 in Pasco County is now open

Commuters in Pasco County now have an easier way to travel through Wesley Chapel.

After several delays, the Diverging Diamond Interchange at Interstate 75 and State Road 56 opened on Sunday.

It is an attempt to create a more efficient and safe interchange where I-75 and State Road 56 meet.

It will also make it easier for drivers leaving the highway to exit the interchange and enter the interstate without waiting at a left turn signal.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the $33.6 million interchange was originally scheduled to open April 4 but was delayed due to expected severe weather.

Crews worked over the weekend ahead of Sunday's opening, including the closure of State Road 54 from Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

Two lanes are open, and the Florida Department of Transportation says the project will be completed this summer once additional lanes are added.

The interchange is similar to one on I-75 and University Parkway in Sarasota.

WUSF staff writer Lily Theisen contributed to this report.

