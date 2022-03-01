The Suncoast Parkway has been extended from Hernando County into Citrus

Motorists in Hernando and Citrus counties now have an easier way to travel to and from the greater Tampa Bay region.

An extension of the Suncoast Parkway opened Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation announced in a press release.

The 13-mile stretch of the toll road will take it north from US 98 in Homosassa to State Road 44 in Lecanto.

"The Suncoast Parkway serves millions of drivers every year – offering a safe, efficient, and convenient travel option for residents and visitors," FDOT Assistant Secretary Will Watts said in the release. "This extension provides additional transportation infrastructure to support Florida's continued growth and reflects the department's unwavering commitment to the people of West Central Florida."

Florida's Turnpike /

It is the first phase of an extension that will eventually take the parkway north to County Road 486 in Citrus. That next phase is currently under design, and funding is expected next year.

The extension includes:



Full interchanges at US 98 and W. Cardinal Street

A partial interchange at SR 44

Five wildlife crossings

15 new bridges

Two electronic tolling gantries

Enhanced traffic signals

The project will also extend the Suncoast Trail to State Road 44, and a pedestrian overpass will be build over US 98. It is expected to open this spring.

"The Suncoast Parkway extension is a substantial piece to building regional connectivity in West Central Florida, specifically for the residents in Hernando and Citrus counties,” said Nicola Liquori, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise executive director and CEO. “The extension increases options for residents and also for the millions of visitors our state sees each year.”

The toll cost to travel the entire length of the parkway is $1.87.