Construction is set to begin on a stretch of Interstate 275 in Tampa

Construction is scheduled to begin Oct. 26 on a major road project along a portion of Interstate 275 in Tampa.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, work on the $85.3 million project will take place from north of the I-4 exit off I-275 to north of Hillsborough Avenue.

One lane will be added in each direction, and noise barrier walls will be built along much of the corridor.

It will also involve revamping the underpasses on various roads along that route, to provide wider sidewalks and bright under-deck lighting.

FDOT says work will take place both during the day and at night, and motorists can expect some lanes and interstate ramps to close at night during the construction.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2026.

