Transportation

Construction Resumes On The 'Diverging Dimond' Road Project

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bailey LeFever
Published September 15, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT
DivergingDiamond56and75.jpg
Florida Department of Transportation
/
Work resumed this week on the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Pasco County.

Construction on Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Pasco County paused earlier this summer.

Construction resumed this week on a major road project along Interstate 75 in Pasco County.

The project known as the "Diverging Diamond" resumed on Monday.

The Florida Department of Transportation project started in January of 2019 to alleviate traffic along State Road 56.

Kris Carson, spokesperson for the department, said the former contractor alerted the state it would stop work at the end of June.

The new contractor is expected to finish work on the interchange by next summer, she added.

The department’s website said the project aims to create an “increase in capacity and pedestrian safety while reducing vehicle delays and crashes.” The project will add additional lanes and fewer “vehicle conflict points.”

Carson said the project’s price tag is projected at more than $33 million.

