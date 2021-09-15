Construction Resumes On The 'Diverging Dimond' Road Project

Construction resumed this week on a major road project along Interstate 75 in Pasco County.

The project known as the "Diverging Diamond" resumed on Monday.

The Florida Department of Transportation project started in January of 2019 to alleviate traffic along State Road 56.

Kris Carson, spokesperson for the department, said the former contractor alerted the state it would stop work at the end of June.

The new contractor is expected to finish work on the interchange by next summer, she added.

The department’s website said the project aims to create an “increase in capacity and pedestrian safety while reducing vehicle delays and crashes.” The project will add additional lanes and fewer “vehicle conflict points.”

Carson said the project’s price tag is projected at more than $33 million.

