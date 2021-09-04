Drivers Can Now Get A Disney License Plate To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Fans of Disney World can now show their appreciation for their theme park by purchasing a Florida specialty plate to commemorate the theme park's 50th anniversary.

According to a release from the Florida Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Disney specialty plates have been send to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state.

The department started to offer presale vouchers for the license plates in October 2020 after the Florida Legislature approved the new plate, according to the release.

The Disney plate was one of nine approved by the legislature. According to the Department of Highway Safety website, at least 3,000 presale vouchers must be sold within 24 months before the plates can go into effect.

The department reports 10,436 Disney plates were pre-sold before they were made available to the general public.

Other specialty plates that have met that threshold include the Blue Angels and the Coastal Conservation Association.

All proceeds from the Disney plate sales will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida.