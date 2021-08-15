New Specialty Plate Honoring Blue Angels Hits Florida Roads

License plates honoring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team are ready to hit Florida roads.

With more than 3,700 tags pre-sold, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced this week that new Blue Angels plates, benefiting the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, have been delivered to tax collectors statewide.

The tag was the second to become road ready under a 2020 law that established new sales and design requirements for specialty plates, joining the Coastal Conservation Association Florida’s “Conserve Florida’s Fisheries” plate.

The 2020 law set a cap of 150 specialty plates, but it also increased to 3,000 the number of plates that need to be pre-sold.

Topping the pre-sale list is Walt Disney at more than 10,000.

The Walt Disney plate — to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation — must still get through production phases to begin distribution.

“Florida is unique," said Jessica Kelleher, with the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "We have a lot of different specialty license plates that you’ll see on the roads. They go toward various organizations that they support. There are over 120 of them on the roads right now.”

Currently, Florida’s most popular specialty license plates are the Endless Summer surfing plate, as well as the University of Florida Gators tag.