Gas Prices Dip Below $3 As Demand Holds Steady

Average Florida gasoline prices are back below $3 a gallon but are still up 91 cents from a year ago.

The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.97, down four cents over the past two weeks, the AAA auto club said Monday.

The numbers also show that concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases have not significantly affected the demand for fuel.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said fuel prices are expected to stay steady in the coming weeks as people continue to travel.

“There is certainly a lot of confidence among travelers compared to last year,” Jenkins said. “More people have more knowledge about this virus and how it spreads.”

The Panama City and West Palm Beach metro areas have the most-expensive gas in the state at $3.13 a gallon, while the least expensive is in the Punta Gorda area at $2.85.

Locally, prices range from $2.89 a gallon in Pasco County to $2.93 in Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, and Hernando counties.