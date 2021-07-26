© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Transportation

Gas Prices Dip Below $3 As Demand Holds Steady

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published July 26, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT
gasoline pump with hoses covered with out of service bags
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media
Florida gas prices are at $2.97 a gallon statewide, down four cents from two weeks ago, but still up 91 cents from one year ago.

Average Florida gasoline prices are back below $3 a gallon but are still up 91 cents from a year ago.

The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.97, down four cents over the past two weeks, the AAA auto club said Monday.

The numbers also show that concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases have not significantly affected the demand for fuel.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said fuel prices are expected to stay steady in the coming weeks as people continue to travel.

“There is certainly a lot of confidence among travelers compared to last year,” Jenkins said. “More people have more knowledge about this virus and how it spreads.”

The Panama City and West Palm Beach metro areas have the most-expensive gas in the state at $3.13 a gallon, while the least expensive is in the Punta Gorda area at $2.85.

Locally, prices range from $2.89 a gallon in Pasco County to $2.93 in Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, and Hernando counties.

News Service of Florida
