The Howard Frankland Bridge Will Include One Of These Art Installations. Here’s How You Can Vote

Residents of the greater Tampa Bay region can have a final say in one of the more visual aspects of the new Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project .

Construction of the new bridge, linking Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, will include art installations along each side that will welcome commuters to both counties.

They are sail designs that are “inspired by the surrounding waters in the greater Tampa Bay area,” according to a website set up by the Florida Department of Transportation where residents can vote between the two options.

The first is the modern Marconi sail, which represents the energy and excitement from sailboats rounding the mark in a regatta.

The second is the classic Schooner sail, which represents the historic sailing ships and their lofty, flying jib sails.

The winning aesthetic feature will be placed at scenic overlooks along a 12-foot wide pedestrian/bicycle path that will run alongside the bridge on both sides and connect to trails on both sides of the bridge.

Voting runs until May 31.

Construction continues on the bridge, which will also include four general all-purpose lanes and two toll express lanes in each direction.

It is expected to be completed in late 2025 at a cost of $865.3 million.

