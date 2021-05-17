© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation

Judge Will Decide Plan For Hillsborough Tax Refunds

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published May 17, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT
hart_bus.jpg
Hillsborough Area Regional Transit
/

Hillsborough County must refund more than half a billion dollars collected from a sales tax ruled unconstitutional.

Hillsborough County began collecting a voter-approved penny tax for transportation in 2019, but it never spent the money as a legal fight on the tax’s validity played out all the way to the Florida Supreme Court.

Judges there ruled that the way the amendment distributed the tax was unconstitutional. And they decided that the money - about $500 million - needed to be returned.

Now, attorneys for the county, its cities, and Hillsborough Area Regional Transit want a panel of former judges to decide who is owed a refund. Unclaimed money would return to the county.

A hearing on the proposal is scheduled for June 22. The attorneys say they’re trying to prevent a class action lawsuit, which could see Hillsborough issuing thousands of refunds to taxpayers.

Meanwhile, commissioners are working on a plan for a replacement tax, which would go to voters next year.

Tags

TransportationAll for TransportationHillsborough CountyHillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content