News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Passenger Vehicle Travel Rebounding To Pre-Pandemic Levels

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak Vehicle Travel
Matt Rourke/AP
/
AP
Morning traffic moves along Interstate 76 in Philadelphia, Monday, March 29, 2021. U.S. drivers recently reached a major milestone when the number of daily passenger vehicle trips reached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the transportation analytics firm Inrix. It's a potential indicator that the pandemic's strain on society may be easing.

It's a sign the economy is on the upswing.

Americans may be rounding a corner in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

New data shows that the number of daily passenger vehicle trips recently reached their pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year.

Data from the transportation analytics firm Inrix also shows that vehicle miles traveled have surpassed pre-pandemic levels nationwide and are getting closer to it in some of the largest cities.

Transportation researchers say vehicle travel can provide a strong indication of the direction of the economy because people often are driving to get to work, school, shopping or heading out on vacation.

