Take A Look At The Nearly Completed Selmon Expressway Extension

Work is nearly complete on the extension of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway in Tampa.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority released a video on Saturday that shows an aerial view of the expressway, which is scheduled to open in April.

According to officials, crews completed work on three toll gantries, and continue to finish drainage installations that will allow rain water to funnel into grates and into pipes on the inside of the bridge, and finally into the existing storm drainage system.

When complete, the 1.9-mile extension – located in the median of Gandy Boulevard – will link the south end of the Gandy Bridge to the Selmon.

Drivers from Tampa can access the toll road from the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway or the South Dale Mabry Highway ramps. From St. Petersburg, motorists can exit at the Dale Mabry interchange or continue toward downtown Tampa.

