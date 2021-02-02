© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation
SB55_Primary_City_Date_RGB.jpg
Super Bowl LV
WUSF's coverage of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021.

Super Bowl Travel Through Tampa International Expected To Be Busy — But Nowhere Near Peak

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published February 2, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST
Red elevators at Tampa International Airport
Tampa International Airport
Tampa International Airport officials are laying out the red carpet for Super Bowl LV visitors -- they're just not expecting as many of them as there would be without a pandemic.

Tampa International Airport is expecting up to 30,000 more passengers each day heading into the Super Bowl, but the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting travel.

Tampa International Airport is ready to welcome the flocks of passengers coming to Tampa for Super Bowl LV.

Spokeswoman Emily Nipps said they're expecting about 30,000 more passengers each day heading into Super Bowl weekend, with the bulk of them coming in closer to the end of the week.

In addition, airlines have added flights to and from Kansas City, home to the Chiefs — the opponents of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's NFL Championship Game.

But Nipps said the COVID-19 pandemic is still curbing travel.

"So we will be busy, busier than we've been the past several months, but we still won't see the kind of numbers we've seen in 2019 on a peak day," she said.

TPA has signed up nearly 2,000 volunteers to help visitors and passengers at the airport.

But Nipps said perhaps the biggest travel day will be the day after the Super Bowl, because people tend not to stay in town after the big game.

"Our airlines are ready, concessions are ready, our restaurants are ready. TSA is ready," she said. "So we know that that's going to be a good day for us."

And because a throng of people will be passing through over the next week, the airport is joining the fight against human trafficking.

2-2-2021 SB Travel
Tampa International Airport
Signs in airside C of Tampa International encourage awareness of human trafficking

Signs posted on electronic billboards are encouraging visitors that if they "see something," they should "say something."

Tags

TransportationSuper Bowl LIVTampa International AirporttravelHuman Trafficking
Susan Giles Wantuck
Susan Giles Wantuck is our midday news host, and a producer and reporter for WUSF Public Media who focuses her storytelling on arts, culture and history.
See stories by Susan Giles Wantuck

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content