Transportation
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

St. Pete Airport's Control Tower Closed After Positive Coronavirus Test

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 24, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST
stpeteclwairport_twitter_012421.jpg
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport / Twitter

Tampa International Airport will handle the air space until the tower reopens.

The air traffic control tower at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport has been closed after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted on its website that the air traffic control tower was closed after the worker was found to be positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The FAA said the air traffic control tower at nearby Tampa International Airport will handle the other airport’s air space until the tower reopens at the end of the month.

The FAA didn’t say how many other workers were exposed to the infected employee.

TransportationSt. Pete-Clearwater AirportFederal Aviation AdministrationTampa International AirportCoronavirusCOVID-19
