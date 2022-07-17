News Service of Florida
Republicans have controlled the Florida Senate since the 1990s and are looking to expand their majority in the Nov. 8 elections. Democrats, meanwhile, hope to pick up a couple of seats and chip away at the GOP’s control.
It's the third time the Florida Supreme Court has postponed arguments in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.” Two Tallahassee police officers are trying to keep their identities from being released.
It is crafting a campaign to offset the negative images from Hurricane Ian, including flooded communities and damaged bridges.
Pete Antonacci, a political fix-it man who garnered bipartisan praise during a career in public service that spanned more than three decades, died of a heart attack Friday afternoon. He most recently headed a controversial new state office charged with probing voting irregularities.
The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission has certified the results of the August 23 primary elections, formally setting the stage for the November 8 general election.
The panel rejected a ruling by a Leon County circuit judge that said Jones was ineligible to run because she had not been a member of the Democratic Party for 365 days before qualifying for the race.
The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2014. Citizens has been absorbing an influx of policies as private insurers drop customers and push for large rate increases.
The legislative framework designed to improve safety on amusement rides follows the death of a Missouri teen who fell off a tower-style ride in Orlando in March.
Despite increased concerns about layoffs and a looming recession, Florida’s unemployment rate dipped in June. The June number represented 303,000 Floridians unemployed.
A potential class-action lawsuit is moving ahead against Florida State University because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic.