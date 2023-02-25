Students walk out over diversity and inclusion; also, Florida executes a killer

On this week’s program, we delved into why Florida students staged a statewide campus walkout this week. Our guests were Meghan Bowman, reporter for WUSF ; Ben Braver, head of the student group Stand For Freedom at the University of South Florida; and Andy Pham, a member of Stand For Freedom at the University of South Florida.

We also discussed Florida’s death penalty laws with Craig Trocino, director of the Miami Law Innocence Clinic , and Jim Saunders , executive editor of the News Service of Florida.

And, we concluded with a closer look at a giant blob of seaweed making its way toward the Sunshine State with Kimberly Miller , reporter with the Palm Beach Post.

