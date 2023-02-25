© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup

Students walk out over diversity and inclusion; also, Florida executes a killer

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published February 25, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST
Dozens of students voiced fears of losing DEI programming and student clubs to UNF president Moez Limayem Thursday.
Claire Heddles
/
WJCT News
Students protested the loss of diversity, equity and inclusion programs under the policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On this week’s program, we delved into why Florida students staged a statewide campus walkout this week. Our guests were Meghan Bowman, reporter for WUSF; Ben Braver, head of the student group Stand For Freedom at the University of South Florida; and Andy Pham, a member of Stand For Freedom at the University of South Florida.

We also discussed Florida’s death penalty laws with Craig Trocino, director of the Miami Law Innocence Clinic, and Jim Saunders, executive editor of the News Service of Florida.

And, we concluded with a closer look at a giant blob of seaweed making its way toward the Sunshine State with Kimberly Miller, reporter with the Palm Beach Post.

The Florida Roundup Diversity, Equity and InclusionRon DeSantistransgender health careThe Florida Roundup
