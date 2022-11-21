Thanksgiving Specials on WUSF 89.7

Turkey Confidential: Thanksgiving Day 12-2pm

THE SPLENDID TABLE’S annual, Thanksgiving rescue show for cooks is back!

Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks and kitchen helpers during the biggest cooking day of the year!

For 2022, the show will not be live this year – however, Francis and his guests will be answering questions taken ahead of time!

Special guests this year include:

Claire Saffitz, YouTube star and author of Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence: A Baking Book.

Rick Martinez cohost of the Borderline Salty podcast and author of Mi Cocina, Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico.

Jesse Sparks, host of ‘The One Recipe’ and Senior Editor at Eater.