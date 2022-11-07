Tropical Storm Nicole

-
A hurricane warning is in effect from Boca Raton to the Flagler-Volusia county line. Meantime, the greater Tampa Bay area and much of the state's west coast are under a tropical storm watch.
The massive storm is predicted to slam and soak Jacksonville as soon as Wednesday with heavy rain and the potential of flooding.
Subtropical Storm Nicole is likely to begin impacting Florida by Wednesday, a little over a month after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state.
The storm is expected to produce periods of heavy rain, along with dangerous surf and possible beach erosion.
Invest 98-L is forecast to bring rounds of heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge to Florida's east coast by midweek.
We are expecting a non-tropical system to develop to our southeast and track toward Florida this weekend.
Several inches of rain could cause local and coastal flooding.