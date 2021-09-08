Tropical Storm Mindy

-
Forecasters say a tropical or subtropical depression, or named storm, could form before moving inland over the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday night.
A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will produce widespread heavy rainfall on the central and northern parts of the state.
Wind shear should prevent the system from becoming too strong over the Gulf, but it is poised to bring higher moisture northward from Louisiana to Florida this week.
Larry is a major hurricane in the central Atlantic, and there are no tropical threats to Florida in the next five days.
Tropical Storm Larry is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane but should stay over the open waters during Labor Day weekend.