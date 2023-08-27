-
Tropical Depression Ten has now intensified into Tropical Storm Idalia. The NHC is forecasting landfall as a Category 1 hurricane (winds up to 90 mph) along the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
The declaration was made on Saturday and is intended to give communities as much time as possible to prepare for a impacts from a tropical system next week.
Governor Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order on Saturday declaring a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties, including the entire greater Tampa Bay region.
A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that will be entering the Gulf of Mexico is prompting government officials to advise residents of the potential storm impacts they could face in the following days.
A system possibly forming in the Gulf of Mexico next week could impact Labor Day plans.
We still have 5 areas of interest that are dominating the tropics today.
The early Sunday forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows the newly formed Tropical Depression 6 and several other systems making moves to head out into the Atlantic. A Gulf-bound system continued toward the west coast of Mexico.
A system update from the National Hurricane provides more information on three systems currently being watched, Invest 98 and Invest 99 in the Atlantic, and an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico.