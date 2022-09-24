Tropical Storm Ian

-
Tropical Depression Nine is currently projected to impact Florida's southwest coast as a hurricane by the middle of next week. As of publishing, South Florida and Central Florida also are within the cone. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the 24 potentially affected counties on Friday. The governor cites the storm’s potential to escalate into a major hurricane in his declaration.
After Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston, another system could become a tropical depression this week as it tracks west.