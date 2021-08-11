Tropical Storm Fred

-
Wind and surge impacts could vary greatly in some places depending on Fred's track, but the greatest hazard to most Floridians will be heavy rain and potential flooding.
-
The system became a tropical storm late Tuesday night and remains on a path that could bring it near the greater Tampa Bay region by Sunday morning.
-
Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moves toward a possible pat h toward the Tampa Bay area by this weekend.
-
One of the potential developments is likely to be approaching Puerto Rico Tuesday, then the Florida Straits or Bahamas by week's end.
-
A largely quiet tropical Atlantic over the past three weeks may soon change in response to changes in the atmosphere over the global tropics.