Puerto Rico was under a hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Fiona is poised to produce up to 12 inches of rain. The current track takes it north and away from the U.S. East Coast.
Fiona is expected to reach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Saturday before reaching the Dominican Republic Sunday afternoon.
Official forecasts indicate a continued westerly track, likely reaching the Leeward Islands by late Friday with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Unfavorable wind shear keeps the chance for development low for all these systems.