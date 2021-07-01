-
Teams from Manatee County surveying damage found minor flooding along the Myakka River and the barrier islands, where some turtle nests were affected.
Tropical Storm Elsa, downgraded from a hurricane overnight Wednesday, caused minimal damage to the Tampa Bay Area, but people still experienced some power outages and fallen trees in the middle of roads.
While Elsa's impacts to the Tampa Bay region were minimal, the governor reminded Floridians that hurricane season is just beginning.
As Tropical Storm Elsa continues to make its way across Florida and away from the Tampa Bay, here's what's happening.
Tropical Storm Elsa's center made landfall around 11 a.m. in Taylor County, a lightly populated area along north Florida's Gulf Coast.
The governor explained steps the state has taken to prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa and gave warnings about generator safety and night driving.
Emergency pumps have been installed to combat heavy rain and winds from the storm.
The storm is expected to have cleared the Tampa Bay region by early Wednesday, well in advance of the scheduled 8 p.m. hockey game.
"This is a shelter-in-place operation, unless you are in a low-lying area," said Barry Burton, Pinellas County Administrator.
The 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center reduced Elsa back down to a Tropical Storm, as it continues to bring heavy rains and gutsy winds to the greater Tampa Bay region.
Tropical Storm Elsa is causing closures and cancellations as residents prepare for wind, rain and a possible storm surge.
Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely along the coast, with 35 to 45 mph gusts possible within the watch and warning areas inland with the strongest bands.