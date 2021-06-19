-
Tropical Depression Claudette is expected to return to a tropical storm status before it hits the North Carolina coast. The storm will bring torrential rain and high waters.
Claudette was declared organized enough to qualify as a named tropical storm early Saturday morning, well after the storm's center of circulation had come ashore southwest of New Orleans.
Strong outer bands continued to carve through the Panhandle as Claudette moved inland through Georgia.
Tropical Storm Claudette emerged early Saturday morning and is poised to bring heavy rains and flash flooding to portions of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.
The system could strengthen into Tropical Storm Claudette ahead of a forecast landfall late Friday or early Saturday.
The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a system in the southwest Gulf of Mexico to Potential Tropical Cyclone Three and issued a tropical storm warning from the Gulf Coast to the Alabama-Florida border.
The system could produce heavy rainfall after it becomes a depression or named storm in the next couple of days.
The disorganized mass of showers could drive increased moisture across the state as it moves north near the coast of Mexico.
It's not seen as an immediate or significant threat to Florida at this time.
The threat of rain will be higher in northern areas.