TikTok News

Florida A&M University has blocked TikTok from its campus wifi and school devices. Other universities are considering the move. Proposed legislation would go much further.
The permits could cost hundreds of dollars if there is an intent to make money off the videos. Social media content creators worry the National Park Service is turning out the lights on their growing industry.
The University of Florida is warning about what it called a “strong possibility” it might ban the popular social media app on university devices and WiFi networks. Officials at other Florida universities say they are considering similar action against TikTok, but none has officially followed UF’s lead yet.
TikTok videos extol doing your own cosmetic dentistry like gluing gems to your front teeth or filing down your teeth. The trouble is social media rarely shows the mistakes or the pain.
The Federal Trade Commission gave nine social media and tech companies 45 days to hand over details on how they collect user data. It is the latest move by government actors to regulate big tech.
The move follows a previous executive order from the president that would make "transactions" between U.S. citizens and the Chinese-owned app illegal.
Lawyers for the video-sharing app are likely to say the executive order was unconstitutional, arguing the company was not informed, as is standard, and the national-security concerns are baseless.
The president's announcement comes as Microsoft is in talks to acquire the app, which is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company.
If your child has a cellphone, odds are they spent a good part of their summer making videos on an app called TikTok or messaging their friends on…