Tamiami Trail

Search Query
Show Search
News
Local / State
Politics / Issues
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
Military
Courts / Law
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Local / State
Politics / Issues
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
Military
Courts / Law
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Health News Florida
Shows & Podcasts
The Zest Podcast
Florida Matters
The Florida Roundup
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
The Zest Podcast
Florida Matters
The Florida Roundup
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Special Coverage
Coronavirus
Committed: Children And The Baker Act
2021 Florida Legislature
The State We're In
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Storm Eta
2020 Presidential Election
2020 Elections
Audio Postcards
Coronavirus
Committed: Children And The Baker Act
2021 Florida Legislature
The State We're In
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Storm Eta
2020 Presidential Election
2020 Elections
Audio Postcards
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Meet the Staff
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Meet the Staff
Ways to Support
WUSF Network
WUSF
Classical WSMR
WUSF Jazz
Arts Axis Florida
The Zest Podcast
WUSF's Longest Table
WUSF
Classical WSMR
WUSF Jazz
Arts Axis Florida
The Zest Podcast
WUSF's Longest Table
© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Menu
News, Jazz, NPR
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WUSF 89.7
On Air
Now Playing
Classical WSMR
On Air
Now Playing
WSMR Stream
All Streams
News
Local / State
Politics / Issues
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
Military
Courts / Law
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Local / State
Politics / Issues
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
Military
Courts / Law
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Health News Florida
Shows & Podcasts
The Zest Podcast
Florida Matters
The Florida Roundup
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
The Zest Podcast
Florida Matters
The Florida Roundup
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Special Coverage
Coronavirus
Committed: Children And The Baker Act
2021 Florida Legislature
The State We're In
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Storm Eta
2020 Presidential Election
2020 Elections
Audio Postcards
Coronavirus
Committed: Children And The Baker Act
2021 Florida Legislature
The State We're In
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Storm Eta
2020 Presidential Election
2020 Elections
Audio Postcards
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Meet the Staff
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Meet the Staff
Ways to Support
WUSF Network
WUSF
Classical WSMR
WUSF Jazz
Arts Axis Florida
The Zest Podcast
WUSF's Longest Table
WUSF
Classical WSMR
WUSF Jazz
Arts Axis Florida
The Zest Podcast
WUSF's Longest Table
Tamiami Trail
Environment
Uncertain Future For Apalachicola, Ocklawaha, Shark River Slough
Kevin Spear - Orlando Sentinel
,
Environment
Shark River Slough: Bridges Help Bring Water Into Thirsty Everglades Park
Kevin Spear - Orlando Sentinel
,
The historic rise of South Florida sugarcane farming turned the giant Lake Okeechobee into a toilet for polluted waters draining from as far as Central Florida and flushing ruinously via canals to coastal estuaries at Fort Myers and Stuart.